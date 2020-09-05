Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Cap of $150.69 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00019592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $150.69 million and $227.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.01527448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00181399 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

