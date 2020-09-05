Taal Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Visa makes up 5.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

