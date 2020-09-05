TCG Advisors LP Acquires 1,539 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,656,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,231,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,948,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,034,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 8,923,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,512. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

