TCG Advisors LP Acquires 2,520 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,264,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

