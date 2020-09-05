TCG Advisors LP Acquires 7,434 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,176,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

