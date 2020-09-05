TCG Advisors LP Acquires 913 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

