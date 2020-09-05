TCG Advisors LP Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

