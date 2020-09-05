TCG Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,926,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,290 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. 10,492,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

