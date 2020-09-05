TCG Advisors LP Buys 36,107 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.1% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,886 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.