TCG Advisors LP Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.04. 20,955,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.