TCG Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $220.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

