TCG Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,389,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

