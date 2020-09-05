TCG Advisors LP Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

TCG Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 143,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.55.

