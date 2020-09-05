TCG Advisors LP Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,994. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.