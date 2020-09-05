TCG Advisors LP Invests $529,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $58.04. 280,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,451. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.