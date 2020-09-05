TCG Advisors LP Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.