TE-FOOD Hits One Day Volume of $31,663.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $31,663.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.05600238 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD (TFD) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,692,425 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

