Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives GBX 391.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.25 ($5.11).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TED shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.92) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

LON TED traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 114.90 ($1.50). 1,565,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 984.50 ($12.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.10.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Rachel Osborne purchased 33,333 shares of Ted Baker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($32,666.60).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

