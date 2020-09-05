Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson accounts for approximately 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at $24,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,731,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 318,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 11,432,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,885. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

