Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 30th total of 36,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
