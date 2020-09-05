Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 30th total of 36,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,694,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,179. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

