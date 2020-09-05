Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of THC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,186,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
