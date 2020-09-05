Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of THC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,186,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

