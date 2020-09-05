Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report $441.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.90 million. Teradata reported sales of $459.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Teradata stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 1,239,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,170. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

