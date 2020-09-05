Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $368.84 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $368.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00024557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 742,207,103 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

