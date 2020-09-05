Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $2.76 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00026216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $295.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 742,097,386 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

