Traders Purchase High Volume of LivePerson Call Options (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 551% compared to the typical volume of 790 call options.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

