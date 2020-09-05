TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028,527 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 470,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TriMas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriMas by 25.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 164,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.