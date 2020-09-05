UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,065. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

