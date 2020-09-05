Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.73 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $44.73 million and $1.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,095.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.02212348 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00806518 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,731,442 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

