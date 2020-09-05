Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 441,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

