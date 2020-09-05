UMA Market Cap Hits $633.04 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $633.04 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $11.57 or 0.00115133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.01565051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00185652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00170453 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 100,718,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,729,072 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

