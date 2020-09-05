Unify (UNIFY) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $177,351.01 and $1,283.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00481477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

