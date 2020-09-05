Unify (UNIFY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,954.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Unify has a market cap of $169,776.08 and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00468743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

