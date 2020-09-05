United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.5% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

