United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.78. 25,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 41,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

