Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $113.57. 618,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

