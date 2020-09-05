Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Homrich & Berg’s 2nd Largest Position

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.8% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.69% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $292,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.10. 1,538,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,104. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

