Vanguard Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,388% compared to the typical volume of 215 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.21. 1,773,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

