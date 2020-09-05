Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $137,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

