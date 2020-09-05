Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 292,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,239,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

