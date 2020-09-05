Vidulum Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $160,286.37 and $16,590.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

