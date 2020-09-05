Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,463. The company has a market capitalization of $418.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

