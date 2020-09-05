Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 198.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 519,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 148,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. 11,240,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

