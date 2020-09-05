Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,101,780 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.99. 11,240,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

