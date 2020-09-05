Wanchain Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.21 million and $4.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.