Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.59 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.59 million and $3.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006211 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

