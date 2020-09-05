WS Management Lllp Decreases Stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 95.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,963,738 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 431,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.43. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

