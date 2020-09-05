WS Management Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. 11,264,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,691,463. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $418.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.