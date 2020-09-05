WS Management Lllp Sells 16,698 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 150,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,052,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 298,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

SLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 15,381,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,277. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

