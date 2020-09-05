WS Management Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,568,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.