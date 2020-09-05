Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 310,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,144. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

